Leading stocks in today’s market: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Staffing & Outsourcing Services has a market capitalization valued at Staffing & Outsourcing Services. As the outstanding stock of Paychex, Inc. NASDAQ:PAYX Staffing & Outsourcing Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Paychex, Inc. PAYX Staffing & Outsourcing Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:PAYX Staffing & Outsourcing Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Staffing & Outsourcing Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.68, which in return shows a value of 25.58 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Paychex, Inc. NASDAQ:PAYX is valued at 3.25 with a P/S value of 7.19.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Staffing & Outsourcing Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.99% that has a Payout Ratio of 81.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.14, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.80%. Paychex, Inc. PAYX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.05% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.81% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Paychex, Inc. NASDAQ:PAYX Staffing & Outsourcing Services is currently valued at 12.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 39.40%. The Current Ratio of Paychex, Inc. NASDAQ:PAYX Staffing & Outsourcing Services is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.06.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Staffing & Outsourcing Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 38.90% and a Gross Margin of 70.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.23%.

The current Stock Price for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Staffing & Outsourcing Services is 61.47 with a change in price of 0.94%. Paychex, Inc. PAYX showed a Day High of -1.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.46%. Its 52-Week High was -1.14% and 52-Week Low was 38.85%.