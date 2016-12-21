Leading stocks in today’s market: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Industrial Equipment & Components has a market capitalization valued at Industrial Equipment & Components. As the outstanding stock of Pentair plc NYSE:PNR Industrial Equipment & Components is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Pentair plc PNR Industrial Equipment & Components. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PNR Industrial Equipment & Components and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Industrial Equipment & Components has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 16.71 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Pentair plc NYSE:PNR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.67.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Industrial Equipment & Components prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.42% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.49, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -111.50%. Pentair plc PNR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.51% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -17.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.24% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Pentair plc NYSE:PNR Industrial Equipment & Components is currently valued at -0.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.40%. The Current Ratio of Pentair plc NYSE:PNR Industrial Equipment & Components is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.01 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Industrial Equipment & Components exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.80% and a Gross Margin of 34.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -1.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.03%.

The current Stock Price for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Industrial Equipment & Components is 57.46 with a change in price of 0.60%. Pentair plc PNR showed a Day High of -6.61% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.80%. Its 52-Week High was -13.73% and 52-Week Low was 40.60%.