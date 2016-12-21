Leading stocks in today’s market: Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Pepsico, Inc. NYSE:PEP Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Pepsico, Inc. PEP Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PEP Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.99, which in return shows a value of 20.23 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Pepsico, Inc. NYSE:PEP is valued at 3.2 with a P/S value of 2.44.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 63.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -13.90%. Pepsico, Inc. PEP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.97% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Pepsico, Inc. NYSE:PEP Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at 9.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.10%. The Current Ratio of Pepsico, Inc. NYSE:PEP Beverages – Soft Drinks is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.79.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.60% and a Gross Margin of 55.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.02% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.39%.

The current Stock Price for Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 104.97 with a change in price of 0.07%. Pepsico, Inc. PEP showed a Day High of -2.92% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.57%. Its 52-Week High was -4.01% and 52-Week Low was 15.88%.

