Leading stocks in today’s market: PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of PetroChina Co. Ltd. NYSE:PTR Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PetroChina Co. Ltd. PTR Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PTR Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 106.58, which in return shows a value of 20.76 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PetroChina Co. Ltd. NYSE:PTR is valued at 2.63 with a P/S value of 0.84.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 50.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.71, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -66.90%. PetroChina Co. Ltd. PTR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 838.46% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -24.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 40.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PetroChina Co. Ltd. NYSE:PTR Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at 0.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.70%. The Current Ratio of PetroChina Co. Ltd. NYSE:PTR Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.35 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.47.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.20% and a Gross Margin of 39.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.01%.

The current Stock Price for PetroChina Co. Ltd. (NYSE:PTR) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 76.16 with a change in price of 0.22%. PetroChina Co. Ltd. PTR showed a Day High of -2.47% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.12%. Its 52-Week High was -2.47% and 52-Week Low was 45.62%.