Leading stocks in today’s market: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. As the outstanding stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 18.05 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.7.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -2.47, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -372.90%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 75.96% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -27.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is currently valued at -6.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -1.00%. The Current Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.51.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration exhibits an Operating Margin of -12.20% and a Gross Margin of 31.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -18.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -8.94% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.65%.

The current Stock Price for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is 9.85 with a change in price of -0.61%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR showed a Day High of -21.58% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.77%. Its 52-Week High was -21.58% and 52-Week Low was 263.47%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

