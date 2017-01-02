Leading stocks in today’s market: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. As the outstanding stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 19.52 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.7.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -2.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -372.90%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 979.17% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -27.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is currently valued at -6.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -1.00%. The Current Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras NYSE:PBR Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.51.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration exhibits an Operating Margin of -12.20% and a Gross Margin of 31.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -18.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.50% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.66%.

The current Stock Price for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration is 10.11 with a change in price of -2.13%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR showed a Day High of -19.51% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.61%. Its 52-Week High was -19.51% and 52-Week Low was 273.06%.