Leading stocks in today’s market: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Pfizer Inc. NYSE:PFE Drug Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Pfizer Inc. PFE Drug Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PFE Drug Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.71, which in return shows a value of 12.09 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Pfizer Inc. NYSE:PFE is valued at 4.68 with a P/S value of 3.63.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Drug Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.03% that has a Payout Ratio of 116.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.50%. Pfizer Inc. PFE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.77% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.77% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Pfizer Inc. NYSE:PFE Drug Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 3.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.30%. The Current Ratio of Pfizer Inc. NYSE:PFE Drug Manufacturers – Major is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.48 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.7.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.10% and a Gross Margin of 76.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.54%.

The current Stock Price for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Drug Manufacturers – Major is 31.77 with a change in price of 0.22%. Pfizer Inc. PFE showed a Day High of -6.09% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.67%. Its 52-Week High was -13.47% and 52-Week Low was 15.55%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment