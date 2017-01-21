Leading stocks in today’s market: PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of PG&E Corporation NYSE:PCG Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PG&E Corporation PCG Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PCG Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 36.72, which in return shows a value of 16.77 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PG&E Corporation NYSE:PCG is valued at 6.43 with a P/S value of 1.81.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.19% that has a Payout Ratio of 112.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -41.30%. PG&E Corporation PCG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -1.64% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.71% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PG&E Corporation NYSE:PCG Electric Utilities is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.60%. The Current Ratio of PG&E Corporation NYSE:PCG Electric Utilities is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.95 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.03.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.80% and a Gross Margin of 68.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.89% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.87%.

The current Stock Price for PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Electric Utilities is 61.36 with a change in price of 0.43%. PG&E Corporation PCG showed a Day High of -0.74% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.39%. Its 52-Week High was -4.72% and 52-Week Low was 25.02%.