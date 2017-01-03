Leading stocks in today’s market: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes has a market capitalization valued at Cigarettes. As the outstanding stock of Philip Morris International Inc. NYSE:PM Cigarettes is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Philip Morris International Inc. PM Cigarettes. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PM Cigarettes and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.87, which in return shows a value of 19.09 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Philip Morris International Inc. NYSE:PM is valued at 2.79 with a P/S value of 5.45.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.55% that has a Payout Ratio of 98.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.18, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -7.20%. Philip Morris International Inc. PM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.44% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.84% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Philip Morris International Inc. NYSE:PM Cigarettes is currently valued at 18.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 52.10%. The Current Ratio of Philip Morris International Inc. NYSE:PM Cigarettes is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes exhibits an Operating Margin of 38.70% and a Gross Margin of 64.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.22%.

The current Stock Price for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes is 91.49 with a change in price of -0.26%. Philip Morris International Inc. PM showed a Day High of -5.77% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.64%. Its 52-Week High was -10.27% and 52-Week Low was 13.00%.