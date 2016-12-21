Leading stocks in today’s market: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Phillips 66 PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.78, which in return shows a value of 16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.90% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 8.90%. Phillips 66 PSX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 59.14% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 46.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -3.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 4.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.20%. The Current Ratio of Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.32 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.20% and a Gross Margin of 29.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.30% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.54%.

The current Stock Price for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 86.94 with a change in price of 0.01%. Phillips 66 PSX showed a Day High of -2.17% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.81%. Its 52-Week High was -2.17% and 52-Week Low was 24.10%.