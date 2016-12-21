Leading stocks in today’s market: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Phillips 66 PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.78, which in return shows a value of 16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.90% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 8.90%. Phillips 66 PSX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 59.14% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 46.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -3.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 4.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.20%. The Current Ratio of Phillips 66 NYSE:PSX Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.32 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.20% and a Gross Margin of 29.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.30% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.54%.

The current Stock Price for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 86.94 with a change in price of 0.01%. Phillips 66 PSX showed a Day High of -2.17% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.81%. Its 52-Week High was -2.17% and 52-Week Low was 24.10%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

