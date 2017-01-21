Leading stocks in today’s market: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron has a market capitalization valued at Steel & Iron. As the outstanding stock of POSCO NYSE:PKX Steel & Iron is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of POSCO PKX Steel & Iron. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PKX Steel & Iron and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.05, which in return shows a value of 15 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for POSCO NYSE:PKX is valued at 0.62 with a P/S value of 0.45.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 48.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.59, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -75.40%. POSCO PKX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -8.35% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -49.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 25.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for POSCO NYSE:PKX Steel & Iron is currently valued at 1.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.40%. The Current Ratio of POSCO NYSE:PKX Steel & Iron is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.29 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.53.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.30% and a Gross Margin of 12.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.18% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.59%.

The current Stock Price for POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Steel & Iron is 57.61 with a change in price of -0.02%. POSCO PKX showed a Day High of -4.19% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.37%. Its 52-Week High was -4.19% and 52-Week Low was 86.02%.

