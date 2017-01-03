Leading stocks in today’s market: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Chemicals. As the outstanding stock of PPG Industries, Inc. NYSE:PPG Specialty Chemicals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PPG Industries, Inc. PPG Specialty Chemicals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PPG Specialty Chemicals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.85, which in return shows a value of 14.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PPG Industries, Inc. NYSE:PPG is valued at 4.1 with a P/S value of 1.68.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.69% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.98, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 30.50%. PPG Industries, Inc. PPG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.50% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.77% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PPG Industries, Inc. NYSE:PPG Specialty Chemicals is currently valued at 5.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.80%. The Current Ratio of PPG Industries, Inc. NYSE:PPG Specialty Chemicals is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.88.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.30% and a Gross Margin of 45.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.49% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.97%.

The current Stock Price for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Specialty Chemicals is 94.76 with a change in price of -0.58%. PPG Industries, Inc. PPG showed a Day High of -5.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.16%. Its 52-Week High was -18.05% and 52-Week Low was 8.92%.