Leading stocks in today’s market: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of PPL Corporation NYSE:PPL Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PPL Corporation PPL Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PPL Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.67, which in return shows a value of 15.92 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PPL Corporation NYSE:PPL is valued at 5.2 with a P/S value of 3.14.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.42% that has a Payout Ratio of 55.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.50%. PPL Corporation PPL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -8.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.44% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PPL Corporation NYSE:PPL Electric Utilities is currently valued at 4.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.90%. The Current Ratio of PPL Corporation NYSE:PPL Electric Utilities is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.81 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.92.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 39.50% and a Gross Margin of 90.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.03%.

The current Stock Price for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Electric Utilities is 34.4 with a change in price of 0.50%. PPL Corporation PPL showed a Day High of -1.43% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.21%. Its 52-Week High was -11.88% and 52-Week Low was 11.56%.