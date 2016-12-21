Leading stocks in today’s market: Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Chemicals – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Praxair, Inc. NYSE:PX Chemicals – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Praxair, Inc. PX Chemicals – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PX Chemicals – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.43, which in return shows a value of 20.01 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Praxair, Inc. NYSE:PX is valued at 4.02 with a P/S value of 3.25.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Chemicals – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.53% that has a Payout Ratio of 55.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.28, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -6.60%. Praxair, Inc. PX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.13% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 6.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.59% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Praxair, Inc. NYSE:PX Chemicals – Major Diversified is currently valued at 7.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.50%. The Current Ratio of Praxair, Inc. NYSE:PX Chemicals – Major Diversified is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.76 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.88.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.60% and a Gross Margin of 44.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.62%.

The current Stock Price for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Chemicals – Major Diversified is 118.12 with a change in price of -0.23%. Praxair, Inc. PX showed a Day High of -5.11% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.88%. Its 52-Week High was -5.11% and 52-Week Low was 26.86%.