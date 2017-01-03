Leading stocks in today’s market: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Life Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Life Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:PFG Life Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG Life Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PFG Life Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Life Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.57, which in return shows a value of 11.96 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Principal Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:PFG is valued at 1.91 with a P/S value of 1.41.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Life Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.97% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.27, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.10%. Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.16% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.09% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Principal Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:PFG Life Insurance is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.80%. The Current Ratio of Principal Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:PFG Life Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Life Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.53%.

The current Stock Price for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Life Insurance is 57.86 with a change in price of 0.02%. Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG showed a Day High of -5.67% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.93%. Its 52-Week High was -5.67% and 52-Week Low was 80.96%.