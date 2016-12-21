Leading stocks in today’s market: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) REIT – Industrial has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Industrial. As the outstanding stock of Prologis, Inc. NYSE:PLD REIT – Industrial is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Prologis, Inc. PLD REIT – Industrial. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PLD REIT – Industrial and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) REIT – Industrial has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.43, which in return shows a value of 48.84 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Prologis, Inc. NYSE:PLD is valued at 2.96 with a P/S value of 10.82.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) REIT – Industrial prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.20% that has a Payout Ratio of 88.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 33.30%. Prologis, Inc. PLD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -20.74% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Prologis, Inc. NYSE:PLD REIT – Industrial is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.00%. The Current Ratio of Prologis, Inc. NYSE:PLD REIT – Industrial is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.76 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.76.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) REIT – Industrial exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.80% and a Gross Margin of 72.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 39.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.20% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.55%.

The current Stock Price for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) REIT – Industrial is 52.43 with a change in price of -0.04%. Prologis, Inc. PLD showed a Day High of -1.50% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.09%. Its 52-Week High was -3.52% and 52-Week Low was 54.01%.