Leading stocks in today’s market: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Life Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Life Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Prudential plc NYSE:PUK Life Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Prudential plc PUK Life Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PUK Life Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Life Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.12, which in return shows a value of 10.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Prudential plc NYSE:PUK is valued at 2.46 with a P/S value of 0.78.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Life Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.74% that has a Payout Ratio of 37.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.74, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.20%. Prudential plc PUK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Prudential plc NYSE:PUK Life Insurance is currently valued at 0.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.70%. The Current Ratio of Prudential plc NYSE:PUK Life Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.7.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Life Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.00% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.00% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.44%.

The current Stock Price for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Life Insurance is 38.45 with a change in price of 0.21%. Prudential plc PUK showed a Day High of -8.23% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.43%. Its 52-Week High was -8.23% and 52-Week Low was 33.16%.