Leading stocks in today’s market: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Communication Services. As the outstanding stock of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk NYSE:TLK Diversified Communication Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLK Diversified Communication Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TLK Diversified Communication Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.33, which in return shows a value of *TBA on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk NYSE:TLK is valued at 2.91 with a P/S value of 3.39.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.50%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of *TBA that consequently shows an EPS growth of -23.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk NYSE:TLK Diversified Communication Services is currently valued at 10.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 22.20%. The Current Ratio of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk NYSE:TLK Diversified Communication Services is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.39.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 32.10% and a Gross Margin of 70.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -7.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.79%.

The current Stock Price for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services is 28.01 with a change in price of 1.34%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLK showed a Day High of -14.30% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 1.93%. Its 52-Week High was -18.74% and 52-Week Low was 36.36%.