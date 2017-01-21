Leading stocks in today’s market: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Communication Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Communication Equipment. As the outstanding stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated NASDAQ:QCOM Communication Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM Communication Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:QCOM Communication Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Communication Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.51, which in return shows a value of 12.59 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for QUALCOMM Incorporated NASDAQ:QCOM is valued at 1.57 with a P/S value of 3.94.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Communication Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.37% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.81, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 18.40%. QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.96% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for QUALCOMM Incorporated NASDAQ:QCOM Communication Equipment is currently valued at 11.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.90%. The Current Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated NASDAQ:QCOM Communication Equipment is 3.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.31 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.37.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Communication Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 26.80% and a Gross Margin of 60.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -5.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.88%.

The current Stock Price for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Communication Equipment is 62.88 with a change in price of -2.42%. QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM showed a Day High of -10.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of -0.43%. Its 52-Week High was -11.52% and 52-Week Low was 54.19%.