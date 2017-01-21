Leading stocks in today’s market: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research has a market capitalization valued at Medical Laboratories & Research. As the outstanding stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated NYSE:DGX Medical Laboratories & Research is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX Medical Laboratories & Research. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DGX Medical Laboratories & Research and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.27, which in return shows a value of 16.68 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated NYSE:DGX is valued at 2.38 with a P/S value of 1.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.98% that has a Payout Ratio of 33.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 28.60%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.98% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.09% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated NYSE:DGX Medical Laboratories & Research is currently valued at 6.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.30%. The Current Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated NYSE:DGX Medical Laboratories & Research is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.50% and a Gross Margin of 38.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.79%.

The current Stock Price for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Medical Laboratories & Research is 91 with a change in price of -0.58%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX showed a Day High of -3.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.34%. Its 52-Week High was -3.03% and 52-Week Low was 55.63%.