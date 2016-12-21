Leading stocks in today’s market: Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Medical Laboratories & Research has a market capitalization valued at Medical Laboratories & Research. As the outstanding stock of Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. NYSE:Q Medical Laboratories & Research is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. Q Medical Laboratories & Research. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:Q Medical Laboratories & Research and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Medical Laboratories & Research has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.59, which in return shows a value of 17.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. NYSE:Q is valued at 1.77 with a P/S value of 3.23.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Medical Laboratories & Research prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.40%. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. Q measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.35% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. NYSE:Q Medical Laboratories & Research is currently valued at 9.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.20%. The Current Ratio of Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. NYSE:Q Medical Laboratories & Research is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Medical Laboratories & Research exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.10% and a Gross Margin of 28.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.00% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.56%.

The current Stock Price for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Medical Laboratories & Research is 75.69 with a change in price of -1.56%. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. Q showed a Day High of -6.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.97%. Its 52-Week High was -7.07% and 52-Week Low was 37.59%.