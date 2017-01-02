Leading stocks in today’s market: QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a market capitalization valued at Catalog & Mail Order Houses. As the outstanding stock of QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of QVC Group QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.27, which in return shows a value of 17.51 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA is valued at 3.38 with a P/S value of 1.28.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.04, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 22.40%. QVC Group QVCA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.27% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is currently valued at 2.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.40%. The Current Ratio of QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.3.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.10% and a Gross Margin of 35.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.29% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -13.00%.

The current Stock Price for QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 19.98 with a change in price of -0.05%. QVC Group QVCA showed a Day High of -10.52% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.74%. Its 52-Week High was -27.56% and 52-Week Low was 11.74%.