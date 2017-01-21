Leading stocks in today’s market: QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a market capitalization valued at Catalog & Mail Order Houses. As the outstanding stock of QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of QVC Group QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.12, which in return shows a value of 16.47 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA is valued at 3.18 with a P/S value of 1.23.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.04, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 22.40%. QVC Group QVCA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.27% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is currently valued at 2.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.40%. The Current Ratio of QVC Group NASDAQ:QVCA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.3.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.10% and a Gross Margin of 35.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -7.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -16.89%.

The current Stock Price for QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 18.79 with a change in price of -0.32%. QVC Group QVCA showed a Day High of -15.85% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.09%. Its 52-Week High was -31.05% and 52-Week Low was 5.09%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment