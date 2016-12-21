Leading stocks in today’s market: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – Regional. As the outstanding stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.96, which in return shows a value of 15.15 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF is valued at 1.57 with a P/S value of 1.9.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.21% that has a Payout Ratio of 21.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.66, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.50%. Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.44% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.75% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is currently valued at 1.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.80%. The Current Ratio of Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.51.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.10% and a Gross Margin of 96.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.92% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 29.32%.

The current Stock Price for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional is 72.49 with a change in price of -0.62%. Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF showed a Day High of -2.97% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 28.04%. Its 52-Week High was -2.97% and 52-Week Low was 84.12%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment