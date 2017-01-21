Leading stocks in today’s market: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – Regional. As the outstanding stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.89, which in return shows a value of 14.56 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF is valued at 1.96 with a P/S value of 1.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.21% that has a Payout Ratio of 21.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.66, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.50%. Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.99% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is currently valued at 1.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.80%. The Current Ratio of Raymond James Financial, Inc. NYSE:RJF Investment Brokerage – Regional is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.51.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.10% and a Gross Margin of 96.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.64%.

The current Stock Price for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Investment Brokerage – Regional is 72.7 with a change in price of 0.68%. Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF showed a Day High of -3.27% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 21.10%. Its 52-Week High was -3.27% and 52-Week Low was 85.25%.