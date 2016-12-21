Leading stocks in today’s market: Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of Raytheon Company NYSE:RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Raytheon Company RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.31, which in return shows a value of 19.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Raytheon Company NYSE:RTN is valued at 2.32 with a P/S value of 1.76.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.04% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.45, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -3.10%. Raytheon Company RTN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.27% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.31% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Raytheon Company NYSE:RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 7.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.70%. The Current Ratio of Raytheon Company NYSE:RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.51 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.51.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.30% and a Gross Margin of 25.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.07%.

The current Stock Price for Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 143.13 with a change in price of -0.48%. Raytheon Company RTN showed a Day High of -6.19% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.71%. Its 52-Week High was -6.19% and 52-Week Low was 25.77%.