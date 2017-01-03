Leading stocks in today’s market: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of Realty Income Corporation NYSE:O REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Realty Income Corporation O REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:O REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 52.16, which in return shows a value of 46.35 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Realty Income Corporation NYSE:O is valued at 10.43 with a P/S value of 13.75.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 213.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 5.80%. Realty Income Corporation O measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Realty Income Corporation NYSE:O REIT – Retail is currently valued at 2.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.50%. The Current Ratio of Realty Income Corporation NYSE:O REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.83 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.83.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 26.90% and a Gross Margin of 94.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.34%.

The current Stock Price for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) REIT – Retail is 57.48 with a change in price of 1.50%. Realty Income Corporation O showed a Day High of -7.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.42%. Its 52-Week High was -19.46% and 52-Week Low was 18.02%.

