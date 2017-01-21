Leading stocks in today’s market: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of Red Hat, Inc. NYSE:RHT Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Red Hat, Inc. RHT Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RHT Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 56.6, which in return shows a value of 28.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Red Hat, Inc. NYSE:RHT is valued at 3.46 with a P/S value of 5.66.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.31, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.50%. Red Hat, Inc. RHT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.30% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.34% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Red Hat, Inc. NYSE:RHT Application Software is currently valued at 5.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.30%. The Current Ratio of Red Hat, Inc. NYSE:RHT Application Software is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.58 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.58.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.30% and a Gross Margin of 85.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.40% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.51%.

The current Stock Price for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Application Software is 74.2 with a change in price of 0.38%. Red Hat, Inc. RHT showed a Day High of -8.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.26%. Its 52-Week High was -10.31% and 52-Week Low was 24.52%.