Leading stocks in today’s market: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Biotechnology has a market capitalization valued at Biotechnology. As the outstanding stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:REGN Biotechnology is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN Biotechnology. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:REGN Biotechnology and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Biotechnology has a Price Earning Ratio of 54.05, which in return shows a value of 25.96 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:REGN is valued at 2.84 with a P/S value of 8.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Biotechnology prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.87, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 85.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 44.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.05% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:REGN Biotechnology is currently valued at 13.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.00%. The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ:REGN Biotechnology is 3.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.09 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Biotechnology exhibits an Operating Margin of 25.60% and a Gross Margin of 92.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.49% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.59%.

The current Stock Price for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Biotechnology is 366.1 with a change in price of -1.33%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN showed a Day High of -19.18% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.52%. Its 52-Week High was -33.89% and 52-Week Low was 12.52%.