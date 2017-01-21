Leading stocks in today’s market: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Southeast Banks. As the outstanding stock of Regions Financial Corporation NYSE:RF Regional – Southeast Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Regions Financial Corporation RF Regional – Southeast Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RF Regional – Southeast Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.5, which in return shows a value of 14.52 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Regions Financial Corporation NYSE:RF is valued at 2.28 with a P/S value of 4.62.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.85% that has a Payout Ratio of 29.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.85, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.90%. Regions Financial Corporation RF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.53% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Regions Financial Corporation NYSE:RF Regional – Southeast Banks is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.70%. The Current Ratio of Regions Financial Corporation NYSE:RF Regional – Southeast Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.21 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.21.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 81.70% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 28.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.86% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 34.39%.

The current Stock Price for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Regional – Southeast Banks is 14.04 with a change in price of 0.43%. Regions Financial Corporation RF showed a Day High of -5.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 31.82%. Its 52-Week High was -5.96% and 52-Week Low was 105.71%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment