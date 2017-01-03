Leading stocks in today’s market: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Waste Management has a market capitalization valued at Waste Management. As the outstanding stock of Republic Services, Inc. NYSE:RSG Waste Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Republic Services, Inc. RSG Waste Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RSG Waste Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Waste Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.17, which in return shows a value of 24.26 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Republic Services, Inc. NYSE:RSG is valued at 3.28 with a P/S value of 2.09.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Waste Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 70.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 39.50%. Republic Services, Inc. RSG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.15% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Republic Services, Inc. NYSE:RSG Waste Management is currently valued at 2.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.30%. The Current Ratio of Republic Services, Inc. NYSE:RSG Waste Management is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.01 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.01.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Waste Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.00% and a Gross Margin of 38.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.78% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.12%.

The current Stock Price for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Waste Management is 57.05 with a change in price of -0.17%. Republic Services, Inc. RSG showed a Day High of -1.64% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.39%. Its 52-Week High was -1.64% and 52-Week Low was 38.97%.