With its market value over its outstanding shares, Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes has a market capitalization valued at Cigarettes. As the outstanding stock of Reynolds American Inc. NYSE:RAI Cigarettes is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Reynolds American Inc. RAI Cigarettes. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RAI Cigarettes and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.56, which in return shows a value of 21.99 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Reynolds American Inc. NYSE:RAI is valued at 1.3 with a P/S value of 6.46.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.29% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.85, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 90.00%. Reynolds American Inc. RAI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.89% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Reynolds American Inc. NYSE:RAI Cigarettes is currently valued at 10.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.70%. The Current Ratio of Reynolds American Inc. NYSE:RAI Cigarettes is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.59 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.61.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes exhibits an Operating Margin of 79.00% and a Gross Margin of 59.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 44.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.50% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.67%.

The current Stock Price for Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes is 55.98 with a change in price of 0.00%. Reynolds American Inc. RAI showed a Day High of -0.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.13%. Its 52-Week High was -0.36% and 52-Week Low was 30.13%.