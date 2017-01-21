Leading stocks in today’s market: Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. NYSE:ROK Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ROK Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.27, which in return shows a value of 21.5 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Rockwell Automation Inc. NYSE:ROK is valued at 3.45 with a P/S value of 3.08.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.16% that has a Payout Ratio of 51.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -8.70%. Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.64% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.32% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Rockwell Automation Inc. NYSE:ROK Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 10.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 18.50%. The Current Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. NYSE:ROK Diversified Machinery is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.76 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.99.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.00% and a Gross Margin of 42.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.07%.

The current Stock Price for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery is 140.56 with a change in price of 0.40%. Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK showed a Day High of -1.39% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.40%. Its 52-Week High was -1.39% and 52-Week Low was 64.85%.