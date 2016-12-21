Leading stocks in today’s market: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Apparel Stores has a market capitalization valued at Apparel Stores. As the outstanding stock of Ross Stores, Inc. NASDAQ:ROST Apparel Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ross Stores, Inc. ROST Apparel Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ROST Apparel Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Apparel Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.16, which in return shows a value of 21.88 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ross Stores, Inc. NASDAQ:ROST is valued at 2.17 with a P/S value of 2.12.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Apparel Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.79% that has a Payout Ratio of 19.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.50%. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ross Stores, Inc. NASDAQ:ROST Apparel Stores is currently valued at 21.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 36.00%. The Current Ratio of Ross Stores, Inc. NASDAQ:ROST Apparel Stores is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.15 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.15.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Apparel Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.80% and a Gross Margin of 28.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.59%.

The current Stock Price for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Apparel Stores is 68.3 with a change in price of -0.19%. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST showed a Day High of -1.97% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.19%. Its 52-Week High was -1.97% and 52-Week Low was 36.70%.