Leading stocks in today’s market: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Royal Bank of Canada NYSE:RY Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Royal Bank of Canada RY Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RY Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.54, which in return shows a value of 12.1 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Royal Bank of Canada NYSE:RY is valued at 3.08 with a P/S value of 5.6.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.60% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.08, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 0.80%. Royal Bank of Canada RY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.84% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Royal Bank of Canada NYSE:RY Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.40%. The Current Ratio of Royal Bank of Canada NYSE:RY Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.15 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 61.30% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 41.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.87% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.83%.

The current Stock Price for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Money Center Banks is 68.42 with a change in price of -0.57%. Royal Bank of Canada RY showed a Day High of -1.84% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.31%. Its 52-Week High was -1.84% and 52-Week Low was 60.86%.