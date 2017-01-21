Leading stocks in today’s market: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Resorts & Casinos has a market capitalization valued at Resorts & Casinos. As the outstanding stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE:RCL Resorts & Casinos is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL Resorts & Casinos. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:RCL Resorts & Casinos and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Resorts & Casinos has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.99, which in return shows a value of 12.5 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE:RCL is valued at 0.89 with a P/S value of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Resorts & Casinos prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.26% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -11.90%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE:RCL Resorts & Casinos is currently valued at 5.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.30%. The Current Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE:RCL Resorts & Casinos is 0.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Resorts & Casinos exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.80% and a Gross Margin of 40.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.43%.

The current Stock Price for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Resorts & Casinos is 85.04 with a change in price of 0.57%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL showed a Day High of -2.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.19%. Its 52-Week High was -2.01% and 52-Week Low was 35.45%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment