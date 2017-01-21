Leading stocks in today’s market: Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Regional Airlines has a market capitalization valued at Regional Airlines. As the outstanding stock of Ryanair Holdings plc NASDAQ:RYAAY Regional Airlines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY Regional Airlines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:RYAAY Regional Airlines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Regional Airlines has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.37, which in return shows a value of 13.76 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ryanair Holdings plc NASDAQ:RYAAY is valued at 0.64 with a P/S value of 3.02.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Regional Airlines prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 80.50%. Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 35.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 24.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ryanair Holdings plc NASDAQ:RYAAY Regional Airlines is currently valued at 11.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 17.00%. The Current Ratio of Ryanair Holdings plc NASDAQ:RYAAY Regional Airlines is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.74 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.82.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Regional Airlines exhibits an Operating Margin of 23.40% and a Gross Margin of 44.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 19.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.90%.

The current Stock Price for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Regional Airlines is 84.6 with a change in price of 0.15%. Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY showed a Day High of -1.19% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.87%. Its 52-Week High was -5.65% and 52-Week Low was 28.01%.