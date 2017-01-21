Leading stocks in today’s market: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of salesforce.com, inc. NYSE:CRM Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of salesforce.com, inc. CRM Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CRM Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 258.61, which in return shows a value of 59.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for salesforce.com, inc. NYSE:CRM is valued at 9.14 with a P/S value of 6.66.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 83.00%. salesforce.com, inc. CRM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 31.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -21.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 28.28% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for salesforce.com, inc. NYSE:CRM Application Software is currently valued at 1.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.00%. The Current Ratio of salesforce.com, inc. NYSE:CRM Application Software is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.37.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 1.30% and a Gross Margin of 74.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.30%.

The current Stock Price for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Application Software is 76.03 with a change in price of 0.61%. salesforce.com, inc. CRM showed a Day High of -5.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.45%. Its 52-Week High was -10.00% and 52-Week Low was 44.54%.