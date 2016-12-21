Leading stocks in today’s market: SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of SAP SE NYSE:SAP Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of SAP SE SAP Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SAP Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.17, which in return shows a value of 19.42 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for SAP SE NYSE:SAP is valued at 3.37 with a P/S value of 4.73.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 39.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.95, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -6.70%. SAP SE SAP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.18% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for SAP SE NYSE:SAP Application Software is currently valued at 8.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.80%. The Current Ratio of SAP SE NYSE:SAP Application Software is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.31 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.36.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.50% and a Gross Margin of 70.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.94%.

The current Stock Price for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Application Software is 85.99 with a change in price of -0.07%. SAP SE SAP showed a Day High of -4.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.25%. Its 52-Week High was -7.30% and 52-Week Low was 20.45%.