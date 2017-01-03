Leading stocks in today’s market: Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Sasol Limited NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Sasol Limited SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.97, which in return shows a value of 7.54 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Sasol Limited NYSE:SSL is valued at 9.46 with a P/S value of 1.49.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 102.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.59, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -55.50%. Sasol Limited SSL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 57.79% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Sasol Limited NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at 3.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.20%. The Current Ratio of Sasol Limited NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 2.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.70% and a Gross Margin of 58.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.53% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.66%.

The current Stock Price for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 28.59 with a change in price of -1.31%. Sasol Limited SSL showed a Day High of -4.41% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.77%. Its 52-Week High was -12.09% and 52-Week Low was 40.90%.

