Leading stocks in today’s market: Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Sasol Ltd. NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Sasol Ltd. SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.43, which in return shows a value of 7.54 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Sasol Ltd. NYSE:SSL is valued at 9.7 with a P/S value of 1.5.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 102.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.55, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -55.50%. Sasol Ltd. SSL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 55.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Sasol Ltd. NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at 3.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.20%. The Current Ratio of Sasol Ltd. NYSE:SSL Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 2.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.70% and a Gross Margin of 58.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.34%.

The current Stock Price for Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 28.25 with a change in price of -1.15%. Sasol Ltd. SSL showed a Day High of -5.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.41%. Its 52-Week High was -13.13% and 52-Week Low was 39.22%.