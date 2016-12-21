Leading stocks in today’s market: SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of SCANA Corporation NYSE:SCG Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of SCANA Corporation SCG Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SCG Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.72, which in return shows a value of 17.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for SCANA Corporation NYSE:SCG is valued at 3.11 with a P/S value of 2.54.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.09% that has a Payout Ratio of 57.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.98, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 37.70%. SCANA Corporation SCG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 2.99% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 11.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.03% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for SCANA Corporation NYSE:SCG Electric Utilities is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.50%. The Current Ratio of SCANA Corporation NYSE:SCG Electric Utilities is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.14 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.3.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 27.00% and a Gross Margin of 74.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.50% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.53%.

The current Stock Price for SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities is 74.66 with a change in price of 0.31%. SCANA Corporation SCG showed a Day High of -0.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.80%. Its 52-Week High was -0.88% and 52-Week Low was 30.19%.