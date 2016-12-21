Leading stocks in today’s market: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Data Storage Devices has a market capitalization valued at Data Storage Devices. As the outstanding stock of Seagate Technology plc NASDAQ:STX Data Storage Devices is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Seagate Technology plc STX Data Storage Devices. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:STX Data Storage Devices and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Data Storage Devices has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.57, which in return shows a value of 10.29 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Seagate Technology plc NASDAQ:STX is valued at 3.6 with a P/S value of 1.07.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Data Storage Devices prevailing Dividend Yield is 6.50% that has a Payout Ratio of 197.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.27, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -84.40%. Seagate Technology plc STX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.32% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Seagate Technology plc NASDAQ:STX Data Storage Devices is currently valued at 4.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.30%. The Current Ratio of Seagate Technology plc NASDAQ:STX Data Storage Devices is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.69 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Data Storage Devices exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.20% and a Gross Margin of 24.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.64% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 29.39%.

The current Stock Price for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Data Storage Devices is 39.24 with a change in price of 1.24%. Seagate Technology plc STX showed a Day High of -3.78% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.90%. Its 52-Week High was -3.78% and 52-Week Low was 120.33%.