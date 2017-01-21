Leading stocks in today’s market: Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems has a market capitalization valued at CATV Systems. As the outstanding stock of Shaw Communications Inc. NYSE:SJR CATV Systems is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Shaw Communications Inc. SJR CATV Systems. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SJR CATV Systems and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.72, which in return shows a value of 15.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Shaw Communications Inc. NYSE:SJR is valued at 2.4 with a P/S value of 2.73.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.27% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.7, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -33.50%. Shaw Communications Inc. SJR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.54% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Shaw Communications Inc. NYSE:SJR CATV Systems is currently valued at 7.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.40%. The Current Ratio of Shaw Communications Inc. NYSE:SJR CATV Systems is 0.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.04.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.20% and a Gross Margin of 43.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 22.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.12%.

The current Stock Price for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) CATV Systems is 20.86 with a change in price of -0.19%. Shaw Communications Inc. SJR showed a Day High of -2.93% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.47%. Its 52-Week High was -2.93% and 52-Week Low was 39.57%.