Leading stocks in today’s market: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Foreign Regional Banks has a market capitalization valued at Foreign Regional Banks. As the outstanding stock of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. NYSE:SHG Foreign Regional Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG Foreign Regional Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SHG Foreign Regional Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Foreign Regional Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 8.63, which in return shows a value of 8.16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. NYSE:SHG is valued at 2.4 with a P/S value of 1.93.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Foreign Regional Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.39% that has a Payout Ratio of 22.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.36, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.20%. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.43% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. NYSE:SHG Foreign Regional Banks is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.30%. The Current Ratio of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. NYSE:SHG Foreign Regional Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.23 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.23.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 54.30% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 22.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.11% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.65%.

The current Stock Price for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Foreign Regional Banks is 37.64 with a change in price of 0.64%. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG showed a Day High of -8.02% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.38%. Its 52-Week High was -8.02% and 52-Week Low was 29.44%.