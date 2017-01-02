Leading stocks in today’s market: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. NYSE:SPG REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SPG REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.21, which in return shows a value of 26.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Simon Property Group, Inc. NYSE:SPG is valued at 1.46 with a P/S value of 10.36.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 109.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.88, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 32.90%. Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.55% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.74% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Simon Property Group, Inc. NYSE:SPG REIT – Retail is currently valued at 5.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.40%. The Current Ratio of Simon Property Group, Inc. NYSE:SPG REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 5.03 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.03.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 50.30% and a Gross Margin of 82.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 34.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.07%.

The current Stock Price for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) REIT – Retail is 177.67 with a change in price of 0.96%. Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG showed a Day High of -9.99% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.63%. Its 52-Week High was -21.14% and 52-Week Low was 4.34%.

