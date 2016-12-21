Leading stocks in today’s market: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio has a market capitalization valued at Broadcasting – Radio. As the outstanding stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ:SIRI Broadcasting – Radio is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI Broadcasting – Radio. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:SIRI Broadcasting – Radio and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio has a Price Earning Ratio of 33.56, which in return shows a value of 25.45 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ:SIRI is valued at 2.24 with a P/S value of 4.42.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.88% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.14, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 11.50%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 69.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ:SIRI Broadcasting – Radio is currently valued at 8.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.10%. The Current Ratio of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. NASDAQ:SIRI Broadcasting – Radio is 0.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio exhibits an Operating Margin of 29.50% and a Gross Margin of 61.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.41% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.43%.

The current Stock Price for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Broadcasting – Radio is 4.54 with a change in price of 0.22%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI showed a Day High of -2.37% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.37%. Its 52-Week High was -2.37% and 52-Week Low was 38.33%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment