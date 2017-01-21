Leading stocks in today’s market: SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications has a market capitalization valued at Wireless Communications. As the outstanding stock of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:SKM Wireless Communications is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM Wireless Communications. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SKM Wireless Communications and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications has a Price Earning Ratio of 10.86, which in return shows a value of 10.56 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:SKM is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 48.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -16.60%. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 2.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -4.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:SKM Wireless Communications is currently valued at 5.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.10%. The Current Ratio of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:SKM Wireless Communications is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.42 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.47.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.40% and a Gross Margin of 94.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.33% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.26%.

The current Stock Price for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Wireless Communications is 21.28 with a change in price of 0.33%. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM showed a Day High of -4.92% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.11%. Its 52-Week High was -8.16% and 52-Week Low was 21.46%.