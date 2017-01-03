Leading stocks in today’s market: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. As the outstanding stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ:SWKS Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:SWKS Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.43, which in return shows a value of 10.66 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ:SWKS is valued at 0.97 with a P/S value of 4.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.50% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.17, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 26.50%. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.15% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 34.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ:SWKS Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is currently valued at 25.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.80%. The Current Ratio of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ:SWKS Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 9.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 7.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits exhibits an Operating Margin of 34.00% and a Gross Margin of 50.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 30.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.62%.

The current Stock Price for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits is 74.66 with a change in price of -2.48%. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS showed a Day High of -7.87% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.20%. Its 52-Week High was -8.92% and 52-Week Low was 38.65%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

