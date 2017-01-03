Leading stocks in today’s market: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of SL Green Realty Corp. SLG REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.09, which in return shows a value of 60.76 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG is valued at 8.62 with a P/S value of 5.56.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.88% that has a Payout Ratio of 99.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -24.90%. SL Green Realty Corp. SLG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -14.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is currently valued at 1.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.30%. The Current Ratio of SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.91.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.20% and a Gross Margin of 69.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.89% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.17%.

The current Stock Price for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail is 107.55 with a change in price of 2.33%. SL Green Realty Corp. SLG showed a Day High of -5.47% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.54%. Its 52-Week High was -10.26% and 52-Week Low was 37.16%.